BELMONT (CBS SF) – An 18-year-old Belmont man was arrested and four juveniles were briefly taken into custody for brandishing replica airsoft rifles and shooting plastic projectiles at passing cars in Belmont and San Carlos, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Belmont police responded to a call near Alameda De Las Pulgas and Ralston Avenue in Belmont where a motorist reported a silver BMW with five occupants shooting at vehicles.

Police stopped the BMW a short time later and discovered that the occupants, Noah Biggs, 18, and four male teens ranging in age from 15 to 17, had also shot replica air rifles – used in airsoft sports, similar to paintball – at cars and pedestrians along Carlmont Drive and Chula Vista Drive in Belmont in addition to Crestview Drive and Club Drive in San Carlos.

Biggs was arrested and booked into Maguire Correctional Facility in San Mateo County for brandishing, throwing a projectile at a vehicle and conspiracy. The juveniles were released to their parents’ custody and the case will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office for possible charges, the sheriff’s office reported.

Police are encouraging any other victims to report incidents by calling the sheriff’s office at (650) 363-4911 or Belmont police at (650) 595-7400.

