SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Residents lining the San Francisco Bay to watch rehearsals for the Fleet Week weekend air show got quite a surprise Friday when a large passenger jet make several low passes over the Golden Gate Bridge.

The air shows which include the low jet flyover also will be highlighted by performances from the Navy’s Blue Angels precision flying team also demonstrations from acrobatic pilots.

In addition to the air shows, Fleet Week attendees can also tour the multiple military vessels that have docked along the city’s waterfront.

With more than a million people expected to show up for the three-day festival, most viewing it from Aquatic Park or Marina Green, San Francisco city officials are hoping to keep visitors safe.

“As one of the most popular events our city hosts throughout the year, Fleet Week brings unique challenges for those in the public safety community,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement.

“We ask the public to stay vigilant, to mind your belongings and to not leave valuables behind, especially in your vehicle. As always, if you see something, say something. If something seems out of place or suspicious, please call 911 to report it to authorities.”

In a statement, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Tony Ceraolo said, “We’re excited about Fleet Week and we want everyone to have a great time, we just want to make sure they do so safely. As always, safety and security are our top priorities.”

In addition to providing maritime security for Fleet Week, the Coast Guard will have several of its cutters participate in the event.

In order to accommodate the large amount of ships coming into the Bay this week, the Coast Guard will also restrict maritime traffic between Thursday and Tuesday in most of the central Bay, from the Golden Gate Bridge, south of Alcatraz Island, to just south of the Bay Bridge.