  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Sunday
    View All Programs
By Devin Fehely
Filed Under:Alviso, Google, HP, Microsoft, San Francisco Bay, San Jose, tech

ALVISO (KPIX 5) — Tech companies looking to expand are now eyeing Alviso, a small coastal enclave of San Jose, but residents of the area have mixed feelings about the prospective changes.

Alviso is a small, flood-prone, close-knit community located where San Jose meets the south end of the San Francisco Bay.

Both Alviso and North San Jose are facing a rising tide of change as tech companies have come flooding in.

Google has occupied warehouses and Microsoft, HP, Polycom and other companies have purchased land in the area as well.

“I think one of the big issues out here is trying to maintain the character of what’s here,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese.

Exactly how the investment from tech companies will affect Alviso is unclear, but some longtime residents are eyeing the new arrivals with unease. They note that much of the newly constructed office space remains empty, with no one renting it.

“All they ever do around here is keep building. And then they knock it down and build something else. Unfortunately, what they’re building on top of is open space,” explained San Jose resident Louis Ruiz.

Supervisor Cortese says he believes that Alviso can preserve its past while navigating the flood of tech money that might represent the future.

“People need to make it a priority to let their leaders know that they don’t want to see, in the name of progress, high-rise buildings cover up this kind of beauty.”

Thousands attended the annual Day on the Bay at the Alviso Marina County Park on Sunday morning.

Cortese first became involved with the Day on the Bay event when he was on the San Jose City Council. This is the ninth year that the event has been sponsored by the county.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s