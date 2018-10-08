CBS has announced an “A” list lineup of Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles, James Corden and Faith Hill for The World’s Best, a brand new international talent competition series from celebrated television producers Mike Darnell and Mark Burnett.

James Corden, Emmy Award-winning host of The Late Late Show with James Corden, will host The World’s Best and pull double duty as executive producer. Golden Globe Award winner Drew Barrymore, Emmy Award winner RuPaul Charles and Grammy Award winner Faith Hill will serve as the three American judges. The World’s Best will premiere on CBS with a 10-episode first season in 2019.

“It’s only fitting that The World’s Best perform in front of the world’s best,” said Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming for CBS. “James, Drew, Faith and RuPaul are all amazing talents who have excelled in their respective fields on a global scale. We can’t wait for them to bring their distinct voices to a show that’s unlike any other.”

“We feel incredibly lucky that James Corden agreed to be part of this groundbreaking global event competition,” said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television. “He’s an absolute force of nature, and his versatility, passion and showmanship are unrivaled.”

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available and mark your calendars for The World’s Best in 2019, only on CBS.