SUISUN BAY (CBS SF) — Fire crews on Monday afternoon were at the scene of a full-involved structure fire near the Montezuma Slough Bridge in Suisun Bay that was caused by a flare-up from Sunday’s Branscombe Fire.

Video from Chopper 5 showed flames ripping through a structure in the delta. The building is located on Grizzly Island Road.

The structure fire is a flare up of the Branscombe Fire that broke out Sunday in Solano County.

The main fire is now more than 4,700 acres. The Branscombe Fire destroyed at least 3 buildings, including a house. The fire is now 80 percent contained, according to authorities.

The fire is contributing to a thick haze lingering overhead in the North Bay. The thick black smoke it is producing has caused some limited visibility in the area.