HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — A grass fire Monday afternoon on Higgins Canyon Road east of Half Moon Bay has been fully contained and an evacuation request has been rescinded, San Mateo County emergency officials said.

As of 4:20 p.m., what was called the Higgins Canyon Fire has been contained.

#Higginsfire Fire contained at 4.7 acres. Releasing resources but CAL FIRE will remain onscene into tomorrow to mop up and monitor. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 8, 2018

Cal Fire officials wrote on Twitter at 1:54 p.m. about the blaze, which was burning 2-3 acres in the area of Higgins Canyon Road.

Cal Fire and Coastside Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.