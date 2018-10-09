SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A popular Mission District bakery and local community institution closed its doors for the last time Tuesday when La Victoria shut down its longtime location after 67 years in business.

KPIX 5 learned the closure of the 24th Street bakery stemmed from a family dispute.

For nearly seven decades at the same location between Florida and Alabama streets, La Victoria has served the baking needs for the local Latino community.

It all ended Tuesday.

“There’s been, ummmm, a family dispute. And with that, at the end of the day, the building is being sold and everybody is being forced out,” explained La Victoria operator Danny Gabriner.

Gabriner has been running the Mexican bakery for the owners under the La Victoria name since 2010. The same folks who own the bakery own the building. Now they are selling.

Gabriner said he tried to buy the business from the family, but they couldn’t agree on a price.

“For the moment, we are being forced to leave,” said Gabriner.

He has until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning to clear out. Customers are shaken by the sudden closure.

“I don’t understand why they would want to close something so valuable to the neighborhood,” said one passer-by.

“My brother worked here with the original owners before I was even born, so I’ve really been eating La Victoria bread all my life!” said another local.

Gabriner said there may be hope. He has found another location where he may still bake goods in the La Victoria tradition. Most of the staff of bakers, delivery drivers and support folks plan to leave with him to the new location.

Meanwhile, on the last day on 24th Street, all baked goods were half off.

“I found out they are going to be able to sell online, so at least we will be able to purchase bread,” said customer Doris Najera. “But we are going to miss the building.”

While Gabriner explained the closing of La Victoria at this location was a complicated situation, he vowed that the baking will go on.