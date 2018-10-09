HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A suspect detained in a stolen truck case early Tuesday morning escaped by stealing the San Jose police car he was being held in and abandoning it in Hayward, authorities said.

San Jose police said a search was underway for 40-year-old Andrew Trujillo, who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. When he was detained, Trujillo was wearing an orange Campbell Towing shirt with reflective stripes, blue jeans and grey shoes.

Officers responded to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Hoger Way at 5:23 a.m. The caller reported that his semi-truck truck had been stolen and a GPS device inside located it stationary on Hoger Way.

Arriving officers, located Trujillo in the cab of the truck and took him into custody. He was handcuffed and placed in the back caged area of a patrol car while the officers continued searching for evidence at the scene.

Police said somehow Trujillo escaped the cage area and then drove away in the patrol car as the stunned officers looked on. The vehicle was later located in the 23000 block of Clawiter Road in Hayward with the officers weapons still inside.

Trujillo fled and remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to call “911.” Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.