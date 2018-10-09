TAHOE CITY (CBS SF) – A black bear was caught on camera trying to get a shopping cart at the Safeway in Tahoe City “so he could pick up a few groceries.”

Placer County Sheriff’s Deputy Shaw shot the video at the Lighthouse Center, all the while keeping his distance. Even as the deputy shines his light in the bear’s face, the animal seems intent on getting a cart. It struggles for a while, and finally gives up and saunters off.

All kidding aside, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office warns Tahoe City residents that bears are no joke. They are getting ready to hibernate and actively looking for food.

They say people should remember not to leave food in their cars and to keep car doors locked.