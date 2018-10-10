Indianapolis, IN (CBS Local)- The Indianapolis Colts placed guard Matt Slauson on injured reserve on Monday with an unspecified injury following the team’s game with the Patriots last Thursday. The moved ended Slauson’s season and normally, this wouldn’t be given much more note than the official breaking of the news by the team beat reporter on Twitter. But, the story behind Slauson’s injury came out today and it’s starting to generate some conversation.

Indianapolis Star reporter Zak Keefer said that Slauson broke two vertebrae early in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game and he didn’t realize how bad the injury was until later on.

Backstory on Matt Slauson's scary injury: Broke 2 vertebrae in his spine early 3Q Thursday, then played through it. Only later he learned he was one play away from serious damage — could have been paralyzed. "I had no idea how close I was to changing my family's life," he said. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 10, 2018

Thankfully, Slauson was not more seriously injured by finishing the game. The 32-year-old is a nine-year veteran who has played for four teams during the course of his career.