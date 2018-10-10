FREMONT (CBS SF) — An injury crash between a charter bus initially misidentified as a Facebook bus and a large truck west of the Dumbarton Bridge Toll Plaza in Fremont Wednesday afternoon is currently blocking lanes, according to authorities.

CHP reported the crash between the bus and what was described as a large blue truck just after 2 p.m. CHP later identified the bus as a “Facebook bus.”

At around 2:30 p.m., CHP reported a severe traffic alert and confirmed that the accident involved injuries just before the span on CA-84 west of toll plaza.

Authorities said that the unmarked charter bus was pulled over to the shoulder of eastbound CA-84 after the Dumbarton Bridge when the truck rear ended the bus while traveling at a high rate of speed.

CHP said there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash. Authorities did not say why the charter bus was pulled over at the time of the crash.

CHP later clarified that the bus involved in the accident was not necessarily a Facebook bus, explaining that the term “Facbook bus” is used generically for any charter bus in CHP communications.

CHP said the drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Ten minutes later, CHP reported that the right lanes remained blocked. The crash has slowed traffic for eastbound commuters coming off of the Dumbarton Bridge, making for long waits coming off of the span.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.