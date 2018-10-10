(CBS Local) — The third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history is on tap for Friday, Oct. 12, with an estimated prize of $548 million ($309.2 million cash)!

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won on July 24, and for the 22nd consecutive drawing there were no tickets matching all six numbers drawn.

The winning numbers for Oct. 9 are the white balls 20, 22, 39, 54 and 60, plus the gold Mega Ball 18.

A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared the July 24 jackpot of $543 million, which is the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game. Three other jackpots have been won this year – $451 million on January 5 (Florida), $533 million on March 30 (New Jersey), and $142 million on May 4 (Ohio).

There were plenty of winners Tuesday night even as the jackpot remains elusive. Four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize; they were sold in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Thirty-seven tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball for the $10,000 third prize; five of those are actually worth $30,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states for an extra $1 purchase), which was 3x Tuesday night.

In total, there were 1,494,695 winning tickets at all prize levels in the Oct. 9 drawing. In this current jackpot run, there have been more than 14.8 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 24 worth $1 million or more.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date: