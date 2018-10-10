OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Crews have responded to a two-alarm warehouse fire that broke out early Wednesday in East Oakland near the Coliseum.

According to officials, the fire was reported at a one-story industrial building near the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Hawley Street sometime around 6:45 a.m.

Firefighters said heavy smoke has been reported and power lines are down in the area.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There are no immediate reports of injuries resulting from the fire.

BART, which runs near the scene of the fire, has not reported service impacts due to the blaze.

More details to come.