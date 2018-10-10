LIVERMORE (KPIX 5) – A young man who was caught on camera smashing a young Livermore boy’s Halloween pumpkin has offered to make things right, according to a social media post.

On Tuesday, KPIX 5 reported on the story. Five-year-old Marcello was disappointed to find that someone had destroyed the pumpkin he and his mother had left on their front porch as part of their Halloween decorations.

Video from the home’s Ring surveillance system captured the callous act of a vandal smashing a Halloween holiday pumpkin that had been left on the front porch of the five-year-old’s home.

The vandal appears to be a young male in his late teens or early 20s with long straight hair and mutton chop sideburns.

“He went like this,” the boy told KPIX 5, motioning with both hands over his head before bringing them down.

Marcello was upset to find his pumpkin smashed the following morning.

“I was sad,” the boy said. “I was crying.”

His mother decided to post the video on Livermore’s Rants and Raves Facebook page, The clip garnered thousands of views and comments.

On Wednesday, Marcello’s mother said the pumpkin smasher has settled the ordeal with her young son.

While she did not provide details of exactly what offer the man made, the mom said he has agreed to make things right.

Earlier Wednesday, she posted an update on Facebook, saying, “The kid has been identified. He’s come forward and has agreed to make things right with Marcello. I told him it wasn’t a big deal and he insisted.”