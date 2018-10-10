OAKLEY (CBS SF) — Firefighters battling a two-alarm blaze at an Oakley tire company early Wednesday were nearly hit by a speeding freight train on tracks they thought had been closed off.

Fire officials told KPIX 5 that they had been informed the tracks located behind the Saeed Bros Tires company on Main Street in Oakley were not in use. To fight the fire, a crew was moved to the rear and parked their engine next to the tracks.

As they were unloading their hoses, they were forced to jump out of the way of the train. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials said the blaze was first reported at 2:12 a.m. in the 3900 block of Main Street. Arriving crews quickly upgraded the blaze to two alarms.

The fire heavily damaged the building before it was brought under control.