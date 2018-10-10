BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A student at University of California at Berkeley was sexually assaulted in university housing early Friday morning, according to campus

police.

The sexual assault happened around 4 a.m., UC police said.

Authorities didn’t release any other information, including where the assault happened.

Nobody has been arrested and no suspect information was released. Sgt. Sabrina Reich wouldn’t say if police believe the victim knew his or her assaulter, or if it was a random attack.

“I don’t think we are going to be releasing further details,” Reich said. “At this time we are still actively investigating.”

Authorities did encourage anyone with information about the crime or similar assaults to call police at (510) 642-0472 during business hours or (510) 642-6760 after hours.