SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A 34-year-old Madera man was being held on felony charges after he allegedly assaulted a fan in the Levi’s Stadium parking lot following Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers-Phoenix Cardinals game.

The Santa Clara Police Department said David Aguilera Gonzales has been booked into the Santa Clara County jail on felony charges of assault causing great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.

Investigators said a 33-year-old man was walking through the parking lot with his friends after the game when he kicked a bottle. It landed near Gonzales who allegedly approached the man and punched him once in the face.

The victim immediately fell to the ground and then slowly brought himself back up on his feet and began walking away. But Gonzales allegedly punched him a second time in the head. The victim fell to the ground as Gonzales fled the scene.

Officers assigned to the stadium responded and interviewed the victim, who was cooperative and conscious. He was transported to a local hospital for additional testing and observation.

While at the hospital, the victim’s injuries were fully evaluated as his condition worsened. He is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone that may have witnessed this incident or with information involving this crime is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Richards at (408) 615- 4814.