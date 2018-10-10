(CBS News) — The sixth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was up for grabs Tuesday night: Lottery officials said the top prize reached $470 million, with a $265.3 million cash payout option. But officials said no tickets matched all of the six numbers that were drawn.

According to CBS News, that means the jackpot for Friday night’s drawing will be an estimated $548 million, with a cash value of $309.2 million. That would be Mega Millions’ third biggest ever.

Mega Millions’ record haul was a $656 million jackpot shared by people in three states in 2012. Just behind that was a $648 million pot won in California and Georgia on Dec. 17, 2013.

The biggest prize won on a single ticket was for $543 million. An office pool of 11 co-workers in California divided it.

Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers

20, 22, 39, 54, 60 and Mega Ball 18

Mega Millions announced early Wednesday there were 1,494,695 winning tickets at all prize levels for Tuesday night’s drawing. They added, “In this current jackpot run, there have been more than 14.8 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 24 worth $1 million or more.”

The jackpot’s been growing since it was last won July 24. Tuesday night’s drawing was the 22nd straight that had no ticket matching all six numbers.

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize, ranging from the jackpot down to $2. You can play Mega Millions in 46 localities: 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.