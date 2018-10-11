ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot Tuesday in Antioch has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Omar Zaragoza.

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. to the 100 block of East 18th Street, where police found Zaragoza suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately return a call seeking additional details, but they said Tuesday that the case is still under investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about the homicide to call the department at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Loren Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.