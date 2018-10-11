SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police are trying to identify a man they say vandalized a business by drawing swastikas on it early Sunday morning.

Police said the vandalism occurred at 5:53 a.m. at a business in the 3500 block of Union Avenue near Camden Avenue, but they didn’t specify which business it was.

The suspect was apparently caught on surveillance footage. Police released still photographs in the hopes of catching him.

He is described as a 30- to 45-year-old white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds. He had long brown hair and a moustache and beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and gray Nike shoes.

Police said there is also a unique tattoo on his right forearm.

Police believe the suspect may have been involved in other acts of vandalism at the same property in the last three months.

Anyone with information can call Detective Chris Bielecki in the assault unit at (408) 277-4161.

Tipsters who want to stay anonymous can call (408) 947-7867 or submit a tip online. People who give police information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction may receive a reward.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.