CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Demolition is set to begin Thursday for the old Vallco shopping mall in Cupertino, as the site is set to become a new housing and office development.

The mall, which has sat mostly empty for years, was the subject of intense community debate that culminated in a decision by the Cupertino City Council three weeks ago.

After 14 hours of deliberations over two days, which included angry comments among some residents opposed to the plan, the council approved a mixed-use project with nearly 3,000 housing units, along with offices and retail.

Sand Hill Property Company, which owns the site, is deciding on whether to go forward with the city’s plan or a development plan under Senate Bill 35, a new state law making it easier to build affordable housing. The SB 35 plan, which also includes office and retail, calls for about 2,400 units of housing, half of it being affordable.

Opponents, who have raised concerns about traffic and overcrowding, are not planning to give up their fight. A group called Better Cupertino has vowed to put a referendum on the ballot and is considering a potential lawsuit against the development.