LOS ANGELES (AP) — Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris say they did not sign off on three White House nominees for open California seats on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and will oppose their confirmation.

President Trump announced this week that he had nominated Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California Patrick Bumatay, Los Angeles appellate attorney Daniel Collins and Los Angeles litigator Kenneth Kiyul Lee for California-based vacancies.

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said she and the administration were still trying to reach a consensus on nominees when the White House abruptly announced them.

White House Counsel Donald McGahn said in a letter that the administration made a good faith effort to work with California’s senators, both Democrats.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.