SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose have arrested a man suspected of vandalizing a business by drawing swastikas on it early Sunday morning.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old transient James Aguirre, was taken into custody Thursday night, according to San Jose police.

Aguirre was identified and located after police received tips from the public that he could be the man wanted in connection with the weekend vandalism.

Aguirre was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for vandalism

Police said the vandalism occurred at 5:53 a.m. at a business in the 3500 block of Union Avenue near Camden Avenue, but they didn’t specify which business it was.

The suspect was apparently caught on surveillance footage. Police released still photographs in the hopes of catching him.

Police believe the suspect may have been involved in other acts of vandalism at the same property in the last three months.

Anyone with information can call Detective Chris Bielecki in the assault unit at (408) 277-4161.

Tipsters who want to stay anonymous can call (408) 947-7867 or submit a tip online. People who give police information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction may receive a reward.