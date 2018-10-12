  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — An Uber driver trying to deliver a petition to the company Friday was forcibly tackled outside the ride-hailing company’s headquarters on Market Street in San Francisco.

Guard Tackles Uber Driver

A security guard at Uber headquarters on Market Street tackles an Uber driver. (Gig Workers Rising via Facebook)

Video of the event shows a security guard grabbing the driver from behind then pinning him to the ground. Bystanders rush in from all directions to try and defuse the situation.

Uber released a statement Friday night saying: “We are very concerned by the video … our security policy is to ensure the safety of those in and around our facilities and we will not tolerate any actions that are not in line with that policy.”

More than 3,000 people had signed the petition which claims Uber sometimes kicks drivers off its platform without due process and that they suffer hardship even if they are reinstated later.

