SALINAS (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook near Salinas at 6:46 a.m. Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

No damages have been reported from the quake, which was centered close to Pinnacles National Park, about 3.7 miles deep along the San Andreas Fault, according to USGS.

The USGS reported a preceding magnitude 2.8 quake in the same location at 4:23 a.m., and an aftershock also measuring 2.8 shortly before 10 a.m.

COMPLETE QUAKE COVERAGE: CBS Earthquake Resource Center

LIVE QUAKE MAP: Track Real-Time Hot Spots

BAY AREA FAULTS: Interactive Map Of Local Faults

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.

WEST COAST TSUNAMI TRACKING:



Tsunami Alerts & Maps

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed