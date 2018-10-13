  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCollege Football Today
    12:30 PMCollege Football
    4:00 PMInside the 5
    4:30 PMThe American Athlete
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Earthquake, Earthquakes, Pinnacles National Park, Quakes, Salinas, San Andreas Fault, USGS
Entrance to Pinnacles National Park. (James Irwin / cbsSF.com)

SALINAS (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook near Salinas at 6:46 a.m. Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Earthquake Locator

No damages have been reported from the quake, which was centered close to Pinnacles National Park, about 3.7 miles deep along the San Andreas Fault, according to USGS.

The USGS reported a preceding magnitude 2.8 quake in the same location at 4:23 a.m., and an aftershock also measuring 2.8 shortly before 10 a.m.

COMPLETE QUAKE COVERAGE: CBS Earthquake Resource Center

LIVE QUAKE MAP: Track Real-Time Hot Spots
BAY AREA FAULTS: Interactive Map Of Local Faults

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
WEST COAST TSUNAMI TRACKING:
status low Small Earthquakes Rattle Pinnacles Natl Park Area
Tsunami Alerts & Maps

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s