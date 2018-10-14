EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries early this morning in a shooting East Palo Alto police believe erupted during an adults’ Halloween party, officers said.

Police received a “ShotSpotter” activation about 2:44 a.m. in the 2500 block of Pulgas Avenue, police Cmdr. Jeff Liu said in a statement.

That was followed soon thereafter by several 911 calls reporting a shooting there. Officers, on the scene within two minutes of the initial report, found four victims with gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the scene.

One was identified as Eduardo Alvarado Sandoval, 22, of Stockton; the identity of the other was being withheld early tonight pending notification of relatives, Liu said.

He said that preliminary reports indicate the shooting broke out after a private adult Halloween party being held behind a Pulgas Avenue business complex, a dispute escalated into a physical altercation and, soon, into gunfire.

The suspect fled the scene, and police are still searching for him tonight.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information is urged to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department in any of these ways: by calling police Det. Lydia Cardoza at (650) 853-7249; by sending an anonymous email to epa@tipnow.org; or sending an anonymous text from your cell phone to (650) 409-6792.

