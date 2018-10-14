REDDING (CBS SF) — Dry and windy conditions helped fuel a new wildfire in Shasta County Sunday morning.

The Masonic Fire broke out Sunday morning in Redding and has scorched around 40 acres. One structure has been damaged so far.

Mandatory evacuation orders were in place for people living near Lake Boulevard and Masonic Avenue. At around 6:15 p.m., the evacuation orders were lifted, according to the Redding Police Department.

Here's the approximate location of the #MasonicFire, fast moving fire with evacuations in #Redding. It's essentially at where the #CarrFire was stopped. Masonic Ave & Lake Blvd. pic.twitter.com/1fH9PrSuVK — AI6YR (@ai6yrham) October 14, 2018

So far, there is no official word on containment.

Shaky containment on the Masonic Fire, 38 acres, 1 structure damaged, 1 civilian minor burns. Benton Drive remains closed to thru traffic. Crews will be mopping up for several hours. pic.twitter.com/MVhdkRWh76 — Cullen Kreider-RFD (@CullenKreider) October 14, 2018

Forward progress on the blaze was stopped, but fire crews are still dealing with hotspots.