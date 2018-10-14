Comments
REDDING (CBS SF) — Dry and windy conditions helped fuel a new wildfire in Shasta County Sunday morning.
The Masonic Fire broke out Sunday morning in Redding and has scorched around 40 acres. One structure has been damaged so far.
Mandatory evacuation orders were in place for people living near Lake Boulevard and Masonic Avenue. At around 6:15 p.m., the evacuation orders were lifted, according to the Redding Police Department.
So far, there is no official word on containment.
Forward progress on the blaze was stopped, but fire crews are still dealing with hotspots.