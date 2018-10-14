BODEGA BAY (CBS SF) — Both directions of state Highway 1 near Bodega Bay in unincorporated Sonoma County were closed Sunday morning after a solo-vehicle crash involving a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle and a house fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported around 5:12 a.m. in the 600 block of state Highway 1 near Smith Brothers Road, the CHP said. The patrol unit was pursuing a vehicle when it crashed near a home, according to the CHP. The home was evacuated.

Neither the CHP nor sheriff’s officials were able to confirm whether the deputy involved in the crash was injured.

