SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A Caltrans vehicle was involved in a fatal collision on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose Monday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. and has blocked all lanes of southbound 101 near the Brokaw Rd. exit., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The person who died was not a Caltrans worker, CHP officials said.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

All southbound lanes of the highway remained blocked as of 11:30 a.m. and there is no estimate for when they will reopen. Traffic is being diverted off the highway at state Highway 87, according to the CHP.