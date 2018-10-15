  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash, Drugs, DUI, Highway 17, Jesus Lopez Moreno, Scotts Valley
Scene of a crash on Highway 17 near Mount Herman Road in Scotts Valley on October 14, 2018. (Santa Cruz CHP)

SCOTTS VALLEY (CBS SF) – A 47-year-old Redwood City man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after allegedly causing a crash on state Highway 17 in Scotts Valley late Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 11:44 p.m. on southbound Highway 17 north of Mount Hermon Road.

Jesus Lopez Moreno was driving north in the southbound lanes on the highway in his 1999 Volkswagen Jetta when he struck a 2014 Mazda sedan driven by a 19-year-old Santa Cruz man, CHP officials said.

Scene of a crash on Highway 17 near Mount Herman Road in Scotts Valley on October 14, 2018. (Santa Cruz CHP)

Scene of a crash on Highway 17 near Mount Herman Road in Scotts Valley on October 14, 2018. (Santa Cruz CHP)

The crash left the Volkswagen mangled but Lopez Moreno and the Mazda driver suffered only minor injuries, according to the CHP.

Lopez Moreno was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail early Monday morning.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments
  1. Michael Greenlee says:
    October 15, 2018 at 11:18 am

    How is that even possible that both drivers walk away with minor injuries?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s