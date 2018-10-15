SCOTTS VALLEY (CBS SF) – A 47-year-old Redwood City man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after allegedly causing a crash on state Highway 17 in Scotts Valley late Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 11:44 p.m. on southbound Highway 17 north of Mount Hermon Road.
Jesus Lopez Moreno was driving north in the southbound lanes on the highway in his 1999 Volkswagen Jetta when he struck a 2014 Mazda sedan driven by a 19-year-old Santa Cruz man, CHP officials said.
The crash left the Volkswagen mangled but Lopez Moreno and the Mazda driver suffered only minor injuries, according to the CHP.
Lopez Moreno was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail early Monday morning.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
How is that even possible that both drivers walk away with minor injuries?