MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (CBSLA) – YouTube service was restored Tuesday night after the Google-owned streaming company went dark for users worldwide.

The video streaming site – which has an estimated 1 billion active users every month – displayed an error message around 6 p.m. for some users indicating a “500 Internal Server Error”, while others saw pages with only partially loaded content.

The outage apparently also affected YouTube TV and YouTube Music access.

Service was restored to the YouTube homepage after about an hour and sitewide after more than 90 minutes.

Messages posted to YouTube’s Twitter page indicated the company was aware of the issue and was “actively working” to resolve it.

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

The cause of the outage has not yet been released.

Users voiced their confusion for the outage on social media.

We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know. https://t.co/NVU5GP7Sy6 — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

YouTube is the second-most visited website globally, behind only Google.com.