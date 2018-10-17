SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — There is always a buzz inside Safeway’s Marina District store, but on Wednesday it was just a few notches higher than normal.

A rather excited and boisterous crowd of employees was gathered in the customer service area led by store manager Lea Maxwell. The group had just learned that a ticket matching 5 of 6 numbers in the $667 million Mega Millions had been sold at the store.

According to Mega Millions, it was the third-highest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The estimated cash value, if you’re lucky enough to match all six numbers, is $380 million. The winning numbers — drawn at 8 p.m. PST — were 3, 45, 49, 61 and 69 with 9 as the Mega Ball number.

But it got even better. A 20-something employee in the bakery department had bought the ticket worth $1.6 million.

“We didn’t know at first so he was working maybe a good couple hours before someone told him to check his ticket,” Maxwell told reporters. “We were walking around, trying to find out if someone hadn’t shown up for work today. We were hoping it was one of our employees.”

When she did find out, Maxwell was overjoyed.

“I think I ran from the meat department all the way to the front lobby,” she said. “I believe I was screaming for joy. All of my employees started congregating around the customer service center to congratulate him.”

And how did the young employee respond?

“I think he was extremely nervous,” she said. “He didn’t know what to do, so we kind of gave him a little direction and some assistance to work his way over to claim his prize.”

Without releasing his name, Maxwell said he had worked at the store for two years.

She said lottery fever had swept through the store on Tuesday.

“Quite a few of us bought tickets yesterday,” Maxwell said. “I believe the employees also had an office pool.”

Maxwell said she talked with the young employee before sending him on his way.

“I told him congratulations, to take care of his family and good luck. I hope to see you again. Come and visit,” she said.

No one matched all the numbers so the jackpot will increase to over $900 million for the next drawing.