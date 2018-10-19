SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — What would you do with a $1 billion windfall? That’s the happy dilemma facing anyone who matches Friday night’s Mega Millions lottery numbers and a shot at the instant riches has touched off a nation-wide frenzy.

Around the San Francisco Bay Area lines were already beginning to form at merchants selling lottery tickets. The frenzy was sweeping up thousands who do not ordinarily buy tickets.

The jackpot was at $970 million by early Friday and projected to grow to $1 billion by the time of the drawing.

When asked what they would do with the instant fortune, those lining up for tickets dreamed of luxury homes in the Bay Area’s red-hot real estate market, vacation homes in Tahoe and Hawaii, helping family members and taking a trip around the world.

The single winner will take home a the cash lump of more than $548 million. The record payout would be the second largest — the largest was a Powerball drawing for $1.59 billion in January 2016. Three winners split that total.

The odds of winning are astronomical and there will plenty of competition — Mega Millions is played in California, 23 other states, plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

But someone has to win.

There was a Bay Area winner in Tuesday’s Mega Million game drawing. A 20-something employee in the Marina Safeway bakery department matched 5 of 6 numbers in the then $667 million Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.9 million.

No one in the nation matched all six numbers.

Still the $1.9 million win created quite a stir at the store where tickets are sold.

“We didn’t know at first so he was working maybe a good couple hours before someone told him to check his ticket,” store manager Lea Maxwell told reporters. “We were walking around, trying to find out if someone hadn’t shown up for work today. We were hoping it was one of our employees.”

When she did find out, Maxwell was overjoyed.

“I think I ran from the meat department all the way to the front lobby,” she said. “I believe I was screaming for joy. All of my employees started congregating around the customer service center to congratulate him.”

And how did the young employee respond?

“I think he was extremely nervous,” she said. “He didn’t know what to do, so we kind of gave him a little direction and some assistance to work his way over to claim his prize.”