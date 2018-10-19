SALINAS (CBS SF) — A Soledad man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after pleading no contest to three felony charges related to burning a dog alive, Monterey County District Attorney Dean Flippo announced Thursday.

Devonte Sirwet, 22, pleaded no contest in September to first-degree residential burglary, arson and felony animal abuse, prosecutors said.

He received a prison sentence of six years and eight months, the maximum allowed under the law for the charges.

In December of 2017, Sirwet was kicked out of his mother’s home because of substance abuse and anger issues.

On March 27, he returned to the home, snuck inside and took Kato, the family dog, prosecutors said.

A short time later, a witness heard what he described as a terrible screaming sound and saw Sirwet pour bottles of lighter fluid on Kato and set the dog on fire.

Sirwet then fled in a vehicle, leaving the dog to burn alive.

Officers with the Soledad Police Department arrived at the scene and found Kato alive but suffering from severe burns over 90 percent of his body.

Kato was taken to veterinarian and was euthanized to end his suffering.

“The pain and terror this poor dog endured must have been unimaginable,” SPCA for Monterey County spokeswoman Beth Brookhouser said in a statement at the time. “No living being should ever suffer like that.”