  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal cruelty, animal torture, Crime, Monterey County, Pit bull, Soledad, stolen pit bull, Torture
Devonte Sirwet-Perea (Monterey County Sheriff's Office)

SALINAS (CBS SF) — A Soledad man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after pleading no contest to three felony charges related to burning a dog alive, Monterey County District Attorney Dean Flippo announced Thursday.

Devonte Sirwet, 22, pleaded no contest in September to first-degree residential burglary, arson and felony animal abuse, prosecutors said.

pit bull Man Who Burned Dog Alive Sentenced To More Than 6 Years In Prison

The pit bull which was stolen from a home and later found severely burned. (SPCA of Monterey County)

He received a prison sentence of six years and eight months, the maximum allowed under the law for the charges.

In December of 2017, Sirwet was kicked out of his mother’s home because of substance abuse and anger issues.

On March 27, he returned to the home, snuck inside and took Kato, the family dog, prosecutors said.

A short time later, a witness heard what he described as a terrible screaming sound and saw Sirwet pour bottles of lighter fluid on Kato and set the dog on fire.

Sirwet then fled in a vehicle, leaving the dog to burn alive.

Officers with the Soledad Police Department arrived at the scene and found Kato alive but suffering from severe burns over 90 percent of his body.

Kato was taken to veterinarian and was euthanized to end his suffering.

“The pain and terror this poor dog endured must have been unimaginable,” SPCA for Monterey County spokeswoman Beth Brookhouser said in a statement at the time. “No living being should ever suffer like that.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s