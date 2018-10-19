Filed Under:Accident, CHP, Richmond San Rafael Bridge, traffic
(CHP)

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — An overturned vehicle on eastbound I-580 in the middle of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge is slowing traffic during a busy Friday evening commute, according to authorities.

Shortly before 5 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert after the accident involving overturned car blocked the eastbound left lanes on the span.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes of the freeway.

