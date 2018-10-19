PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A man suspected of fatally shooting 38-year-old Jjuan Sanders last weekend in Pittsburg was arrested early Friday morning in Stockton, according to the Pittsburg police.

Sanders was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 600 block of Cumberland Street around 2 a.m. Saturday and transported to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators identified Taurus Miller, 43, as a suspect. Early Friday morning they determined he was at a residence in Stockton and obtained a search warrant.

Miller was taken into custody by the Pittsburg Police Department’s SWAT team, with assistance from Stockton police.

Police say they’ll refer the case to the district attorney for prosecution next week.

Sanders’ death marks Pittsburg’s second homicide of 2018.

