OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is reportedly out for at least the next month following a groin injury, the latest blow in what has been a rough season in Oakland.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former Cal star had an MRI this week and that there is a chance Lynch could end up on injured reserve.

Sources: #Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch is out at least a month because of a groin injury. Lynch had his MRI this week. Oakland is on a bye, but the bad news continues. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2018

My understanding is that Injured Reserve is a strong possibility. Not good. https://t.co/Pq0QujUpHX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2018

Lynch suffered the injury during last week’s 27-3 loss to the Seahawks in London.

While the Raiders are entering a bye week following the trip abroad, Lynch could possibly miss upcoming matchups against the Colts, 49ers, Chargers and Cardinals.