OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is reportedly out for at least the next month following a groin injury, the latest blow in what has been a rough season in Oakland.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former Cal star had an MRI this week and that there is a chance Lynch could end up on injured reserve.
Lynch suffered the injury during last week’s 27-3 loss to the Seahawks in London.
While the Raiders are entering a bye week following the trip abroad, Lynch could possibly miss upcoming matchups against the Colts, 49ers, Chargers and Cardinals.