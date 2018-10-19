  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is reportedly out for at least the next month following a groin injury, the latest blow in what has been a rough season in Oakland.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former Cal star had an MRI this week and that there is a chance Lynch could end up on injured reserve.

Lynch suffered the injury during last week’s 27-3 loss to the Seahawks in London.

While the Raiders are entering a bye week following the trip abroad, Lynch could possibly miss upcoming matchups against the Colts, 49ers, Chargers and Cardinals.

