LOS ANGELES (CBS 13) — Music superstar Rihanna has reportedly turned down an offer to perform at the Super Bowl.

According to the report, first published in Us Weekly on Friday, Rihanna turned down the offer in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Turlock native Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick started kneeling before the playing of the national anthem before games in order to bring awareness to police brutality.

Rihanna reportedly doesn’t agree with the stance of the NFL over Kaepernick’s protest. Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, has filed a grievance against the league alleging that team owners are conspiring to keep him out.

Maroon 5 is slated to be this season’s Super Bowl halftime show headliner. The Super Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2019 and will air on CBS.