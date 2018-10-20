SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A suspect who allegedly stole a car with a child inside is behind bars.

Martin Huerta was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for kidnapping, auto theft and delaying obstructing an investigation, according to San Jose police.

It happened Saturday, shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said the victim went inside a convenience store and left his daughter in the car with the motor running. The suspect stole the car with the child inside.

Officers spotted the vehicle in the 2400 block of Barlow Way, and the suspect ditched the car and fled on foot.

Police found the child a short time later in the 1400 block of Chabot Way.

The suspect was located nearby and taken into custody, according to authorities.

Police said child was uninjured and reunited with her father.