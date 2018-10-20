Vallejo fire crews at the scene of a structure fire on Georgia St with Red Cross assisting displaced residents. (Vallejo Fire Dept. Photo via Twitter)

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Forty residents of an apartment complex in downtown Vallejo have been displaced following a three-alarm fire early Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze was first reported at 12:38 a.m. at the Kimberly Apartments building in the 500 block of Georgia Street, according to Vallejo Fire Department Firefighter Aaron Klauber.

Multiple callers reported the blaze and a second alarm was issued almost immediately, he said. Firefighters arrived on the scene and saw smoke showing from the second and third floors of the building.

According to Klauber, fire crews located the blaze in a room on the second floor and contained it there. It was declared under control at 1:10 a.m.

Klauber said despite heavy smoke throughout the building, all occupants were able to evacuate safely and no residents or fire crews were injured.

The building is currently uninhabitable, Klauber said, due to a sprinkler activation that resulted in the third floor of the building suffering heavy water damage, smoke damage to the second floor units and residual water damage on the first floor.

The Red Cross is on the scene assisting those that have been displaced. The fire is currently under investigation.

Mutual aid was brought in from the Crockett-Carquinez, American Canyon, Fairfield and Benicia fire departments.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed