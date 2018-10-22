Filed Under:Hawaii, Oakland International Airport
(File) A Hawaiian Airlines jet (KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight headed from San Diego to Maui was diverted to Oakland International Airport Monday morning, airport officials said.

Airport officials didn’t say why the flight was forced to land under an alert that was called in at 9:30 a.m.

The flight tracking website FlightAware shows that Hawaiian Airlines Flight 37 due for Kahului took off at 8:42 a.m. from San Diego and briefly went out to sea before turning around and heading to Oakland, where it landed at 10:39 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

No other information on the incident was immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s