OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight headed from San Diego to Maui was diverted to Oakland International Airport Monday morning, airport officials said.

Airport officials didn’t say why the flight was forced to land under an alert that was called in at 9:30 a.m.

The flight tracking website FlightAware shows that Hawaiian Airlines Flight 37 due for Kahului took off at 8:42 a.m. from San Diego and briefly went out to sea before turning around and heading to Oakland, where it landed at 10:39 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

No other information on the incident was immediately available.