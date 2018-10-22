SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was arrested Monday leaving a hospital after he was injured in a fireworks explosion in a San Jose garage Sunday, police said.

The explosion, involving stored fireworks, happened shortly after 3 p.m. at a house in the 4100 block of Moonflower Court, according to police.

Residents of the neighboring Evergreen area were being kept out of their homes behind police lines while the San Jose Police Bomb Squad unit investigated the aftermath of the explosion.

John Meltzer, one of two men taken to the hospital after the explosion, was arrested Monday on suspicion of having a destructive device.

The second man — identified as 30-year-old Rogelio Romayor — suffered severe wounds to his thumb and finger and minor burns on his chest. His still in the hospital. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the case is asking to call Sgt. Hartaj Johal at (408) 277-4161.

