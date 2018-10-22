Filed Under:British Columbia, Canada, Earthquake
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck 120 miles off Port Hardy, British Columbia, Canada, on October 21, 2018. (USGS)

(CBS SF) – A trio of powerful earthquakes, including a magnitude 6.8, struck off the coast of British Columbia late Sunday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck at 10:39 p.m. At 11:16 p.m., the magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck, followed by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake at 11:22 p.m.

By comparison, the Loma Prieta Earthquake of 1989 was a magnitude 6.9.

The epicenters for all three earthquakes were roughly 120 miles off the community of Port Hardy on Vancouver Island.

According to the CBC, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. No tsunami warnings were issued.

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.

