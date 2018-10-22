OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 19: Amari Cooper #89 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates with Jared Cook #87 after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — The struggling Oakland Raiders have reached an agreement to trade star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first round draft pick, the NFL Network reported Monday.

The Raiders have stumbled to a disappointing 1-5 start in coach Jon Gruden’s return to the sidelines and have been reportedly shopping a number of players around the league.

Cooper, a 2015 first round draft choice out of Alabama, has 22 catches this season for 280 yards and one touchdown as the Oakland offense has struggled to find a groove.

He is the second high-profile Raider player to be traded this year. Oakland traded reigning NFL Defensive Player Of The Year Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears for first-round selections in 2019 and 2020, a sixth-rounder next year and a third-rounder in 2020.

Oakland also included its second-round selection in 2020 and a conditional fifth-rounder that year.