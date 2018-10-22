SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – An overnight fire that gutted to a home in West San Jose early Monday morning is considered suspicious, firefighters said.

Authorities said the fire broke out after midnight at a home on Hamilton Park Drive. Two dozen firefighters were called to the scene and put out the flames within minutes.

The woman who lived at the home said she believes her ex-boyfriend may have started the fire. She told KPIX 5 that he was pounding on her door while she was sleeping before the fire broke out. The woman and her two dogs were able to escape, but the man was nowhere to be found.

Just spoke with the woman who lived here – says her ex may have started the fire. He came over pounding on her door and she ran out. https://t.co/GGXOG4bjj2 — Anne Makovec (@AnneKPIX) October 22, 2018

No injuries were reported and no other structures were damaged.

Police have not said if a suspect have been located.

The fire is under investigation.