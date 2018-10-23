ALAMEDA (KPIX 5) — An East Bay homeowner’s elaborate Halloween decorations are drawing a lot of curiosity from neighbors with a clearly anti-Trump political theme that satirizes the current administration.

Alameda resident Daniel Balsam blending the scary holiday with politics in a display titled “A Very, Very Trump Halloween, Part Duh.”

The intricate and details display includes what appears to be an immigrant child in a cage, tombstones for departed White House staff members, caricatures of members of the Trump administration and other satirical elements.

A screaming scarecrow dummy with a name tag that reads “Ted Cruz” sits next to a sign stating the Texas senator is “The most punchable face in America.”

A bewigged devil figure bearing a “Donald Trump” name tag ominously says, “Come with me my child into the heart of darkness itself!” before emitting an evil laugh.

The house is located on the corner of Union and San Antonio in Alameda.

The spooktacular Halloween display is over the top. And its creator says it has a political message no less frightening than the conservative politics that inspired it.

“The administration is the scariest monsters we can think of. That’s why we do the display like this,” explained Balsam.

The display is the second edition that Balsam and his wife have set up, hence the title “A Very, Very Trump Halloween, Part Duh.”

“We were hoping he would be impeached between years one and two, but the material keeps on coming,” said Balsam.

Until we are no longer haunted by the ghost of Trump, we will be seeing this for a while.

For the most part, the display has his neighbors chuckling.

“Funny, but sad and true,” said area resident Kathleen Fennelly.

“I’m glad he decided to use his voice to share how he feels,” said neighbor Sean Cahill.

Even kids are getting a kick out of the Halloween decorations. The spiders that leap menacingly towards visitors were a big hit, so is the star of the elaborate attraction, the devilish depiction of President Trump himself.

When asked why he liked Donald Trump, one little boy replied, “Not the real one! He’s just dressed up.”

The display has grown since he first put it up last year. Balsam says he fears it could grow even bigger in 2019.

“It could be worse,” said Balsam. “I don’t know if we’ve hit bottom.”

And as much as those strolling through the neighborhood were enjoying the dazzling display, at least one said she won’t be sad to see it go.

“I would prefer this nightmare to be over. Like soon,” said Fennelly. “November is not too soon.”

Older kids who visit Balsam’s display on Halloween will receive something instead of candy. Balsam has printed up diplomas from “Trumpery University.” The papers read that they represent a “B.S.” degree for “been suckered” and are signed by “President Trump, Commander in Cheese.”