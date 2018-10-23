Popular Brown Sugar Kitchen Shutting Down West Oakland RestaurantIt's official. Famed chef and proprietor of Brown Sugar Kitchen Tanya Holland has closed her flagship West Oakland outpost and is selling the space to new owners.

Eat, Drink, Explore: 5 New Spots In Downtown BerkeleyLooking to find out about the newest places for food and drinks in downtown Berkeley? From a vegan eatery to a seafood restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open for business in this part of Berkeley.

Four New Food Spots To Visit In Downtown San MateoLooking to find out about the newest restaurant additions to downtown? From a Vietnamese spot to a sandwich shop, read on to see the newest businesses to open their doors in the heart of San Mateo.

Vallejo's 5 Best Taco Trucks That Won't Break The BankLooking to try the best affordable food trucks in town? In Vallejo, it's no surprise that all of them are taco trucks.

Three New San Francisco Spots For Asian EatsHere are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Asian food in San Francisco

Oakland's 5 Favorite Spots To Find Affordable TacosHoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican taquerias around Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.