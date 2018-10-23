PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A man was fatally shot by police after he allegedly held his family at gunpoint, shot a relative, abducted his wife and

child and led officers on a brief chase that ended in Pittsburg, authorities said.

Pittsburg police said the incident began Monday night after a receiving a report of a man with a gun and a domestic violence incident at an address in the 100 block of Carolyn Road.

A family member tried to help but the suspect, later identified as a 37-year-old resident of Pittsburg, shot him in the neck then forced his wife and child into a vehicle.

Police spotted the vehicle and followed it into Concord, then back into Pittsburg before the suspect stopped in the 100 block of West 10th Street. The victim was able to escape with her baby, running to officers who were waiting nearby while the suspect entered a home and barricaded himself inside.

A crisis negotiator and a SWAT team responded to the scene, while the suspect repeatedly approached the door of the home with his gun.

Eventually he came outside and shot at officers, who returned fire and struck the suspect. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His

name was not yet being released.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.