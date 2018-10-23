SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was rescued Tuesday afternoon after suffering a shark bite near the Farallon Islands west of San Francisco, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The bite was near his hand or wrist. He was rescued around 1 p.m. and transported via helicopter from San Francisco to Stanford Hospital.

A Coast Guard official did not know what the man was doing when he was bitten.

Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary spokeswoman Mary Jane Schramm identified the person bitten as Ron Elliott, a commercial diver and documentary filmmaker who is featured in a new film called “Near Miss” about his encounter with a great white shark off the Farallones last year.

Schramm said a passing boat picked him up and then a Coast Guard chopper took him to the Stanford hospital emergency room. Ellliot was seen walking from the chopper to the ER, according to Schramm.

