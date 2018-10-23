Filed Under:Environment, Redwoods, Save the Redwoods

CEO Sam Hodder of Save the Redwoods talks to BAF’s Michelle Griego about the work the organization has been doing to protect our majestic trees for more than 100 years, as well as some upcoming events.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s